(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Las Vegas massacre investigation
-- Police continue to uncover details about Stephen Paddock, a man who was so diligent about maintaining his privacy that it drew the attention of neighbors. Investigators found 50 pounds of explosives and 1,600 rounds of ammunition in the shooter's car in the hotel parking lot, but his motive still remains elusive.
-- These 10 survivors recount their six hours of hell.
-- These 10 survivors recount their six hours of hell.
Gun control debate
-- House Republicans are weighing whether to pass a ban on bump-fire stocks -- devices that make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly, like the ones used by the Las Vegas shooter. President Trump said he is open to considering a ban. On Thursday afternoon, the NRA called for a review on whether bump-fire stocks should be subject to additional regulations.
In other news
-- Trump plans to "decertify" the Iran nuclear deal next week, according to two senior US officials.
-- The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, who is known for "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go."
-- Three US Green Berets were killed and two others wounded in Niger after a US-Nigerien patrol was attacked on Wednesday, US officials told CNN.
-- Three US Green Berets were killed and two others wounded in Niger after a US-Nigerien patrol was attacked on Wednesday, US officials told CNN.
-- Tropical Storm Nate is the latest storm threat, and it could head to the central US Gulf Coast over the weekend. Here's what to still expect from hurricane season this year.
-- Why do women cheat on their husbands?
-- Why do women cheat on their husbands?
-- Netflix n' chill just got more expensive.