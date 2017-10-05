Air France engine parts that fell off mid-flight found in Greenland

Story highlights Flight forced to make an emergency landing after incident at 37,000 feet

Engine parts spotted in rural Greenland

(CNN) Parts of an engine that were lost by an Air France flight en route from Paris to Los Angeles last month have been spotted in Greenland, investigators say.

The double-deck Airbus A380 made an emergency landing at Goose Bay Airport on the eastern tip of Canada on September 30, after the French airline said it suffered "serious damage to one of its four engines."

Photos from the flight showed the entire front part of the engine, including the large fan and engine's casing, completely sheared away. The remaining portion of the outermost engine on the right side of the jet was streaked with a brown substance and there were no obvious signs of any external fire.

Inflight pictures. Loud thud and a lot of vibration. pic.twitter.com/s9GFIyssrh — Rick Engebretsen (@RickEngebretsen) September 30, 2017

In a statement Thursday , the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said flight data was used to track the parts to a remote area of Greenland the agency described as "a wasteland covered with ice," around 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of the city of Paamiut.

A helicopter operated by Air Greenland flew over the area and spotted parts from the engine.

