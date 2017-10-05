Story highlights Nigerian-American writer Nnedi Okorafor is writing Black Panther storylines for Marvel

'Black Panther: Long Live the King' will be released later this year

(CNN) Nigerian-American science fiction and fantasy writer, Nnedi Okorafor, has announced that she will write a three-issue storyline of Black Panther for Marvel.

I'll be writing a 3-issue (so far) storyline of Black Panther for @Marvel. Here's the cover of Issue 1. pic.twitter.com/oaLAK7Q0fY — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) 4 October 2017

'Black Panther: Long Live the King,' is set to be released later this year on digital comic platform ComiXology

The story by Okorafor will be set in the fantasy world of Wakanda and picks up from where American author Ta- Nehisi Coates left off in the previous series.

Okorafor has become something of a sci-fi sweetheart in recent months, gaining accolades and prominence in the largely white, male-dominated field.

Her 2010 fantasy novel, 'Who Fears Death,' has been optioned by HBO for a TV series executive produced by Game of Thrones creator George Martin.

