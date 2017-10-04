Breaking News

'The Hunt': Millionaire allegedly murders his wife

Updated 2:45 PM ET, Wed October 4, 2017

'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'Death Do Us Part'
  • Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here
Fugitive: Peter Chadwick

(CNN/HLN)Fugitive: Peter Chadwick -- A Southern California millionaire allegedly murders his wife, and then calls the authorities with a far-fetched claim that a house-painter did it.

Fugitive: Luis Mena -- The brutal rape and murder of a flight attendant goes unsolved for 8 years, until the perpetrator's terrified family flees to Mexico to unmask him for authorities.
The Hunt with John Walsh: Death Do Us Part premieres Sunday, October 8 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.
