'The Hunt': Millionaire allegedly murders his wife

Fugitive: Peter Chadwick

(CNN/HLN) Fugitive: Peter Chadwick -- A Southern California millionaire allegedly murders his wife, and then calls the authorities with a far-fetched claim that a house-painter did it.

Fugitive: Luis Mena -- The brutal rape and murder of a flight attendant goes unsolved for 8 years, until the perpetrator's terrified family flees to Mexico to unmask him for authorities.

