Story highlights Addison Short recounted the heroics of an unknown good Samaritan

By Wednesday, she got to thank Jamie Jackson

(CNN) "Thank you so much."

So began the emotional reunion between Addison Short, a young woman who was shot in the Las Vegas massacre, and Jamie Jackson, the hero who placed his own life in danger to save her.

From her hospital bed Monday, Short, 18, recounted being shot in the leg, and her dramatic rescue, telling Anderson Cooper an unknown good Samaritan used his belt to wrap her leg to stop the bleeding before carrying her away from the the hail of bullets.

"Please get me out of here," she remembered saying to the man, a stranger to her. "[H]e just picked me up and threw me over his shoulder" eventually delivering her to an off-duty police officer who put her in a taxi to the hospital.

"I hope the guy that helped me is watching," she added Monday. "I just really want to tell him how grateful I am for basically saving my life."

