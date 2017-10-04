Breaking News

New tropical depression poses weekend threat to Gulf Coast

By Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 2:24 PM ET, Wed October 4, 2017

  • The system will likely become Tropical Storm Nate soon
  • The storm is forecast to hit the US Gulf Coast this weekend

(CNN)Though summer officially ended almost two weeks ago, hurricane season is still in full swing, with a new storm forming in the southwestern Caribbean near Central America.

Despite being more than 1,000 miles away from the US and only in its infancy, the storm could reach the Gulf Coast by this weekend. Those with Columbus Day weekend plans anywhere along the eastern half of the Gulf Coast region should pay very close attention as a hurricane landfall is looking very possible.
    Tropical Depression Sixteen, as it was named by the National Hurricane Center at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, is located approximately 200 miles from the Nicaragua/Honduras border and has sustained winds of 35 mph.
    The system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate later today before moving into Nicaragua Thursday morning and over eastern Honduras later in the day.
    Extreme rainfall totals of 15 to 20 inches are possible in Nicaragua, with up to 8 inches in Honduras, which could bring life-threatening flash floods and mudslides through Friday morning.
    Once Nate moves back over the warm waters of the western Caribbean, more strengthening is expected, as well as an increase in forward speed. The forecast brings Nate through the Yucatan Channel between Mexico and Cuba, limiting any land interaction which would otherwise weaken the storm. If Nate were to move over the Yucatan Peninsula or western Cuba, it could prevent the system from becoming a hurricane.
    The water is warm enough to allow for Nate to potentially see "rapid intensification" -- meaning conditions are just right and would allow for tropical cyclones to gain strength very quickly.
    05 hurricane maria puerto rico 0925 RESTRICTED01 hurricane maria puerto rico 092502 hurricane maria puerto rico 0925 RESTRICTED01 hurricane maria puerto rico 092401 hurricane maria 092202 hurricane maria 092201 puerto rico 092206 hurricane maria 092105 hurricane maria 092102 hurricane maria 092103 hurricane maria 0921 RESTRICTEDDominica hurricane maria 092001 Hurricane Maria Dominica 092013 hurricane maria puerto rico 0920 blackout14 hurricane maria puerto rico 15 hurricane maria puerto rico 16 hurricane maria puerto rico 01 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 05 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 04 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 03 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 08 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 07 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 06 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 18 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091919 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091914 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091910 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091911 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091913 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091912 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091907 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091915 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091905 Hurricane Maria Saint Martin 091916 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091917 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0919
    Though it looks like a landfalling storm is likely along the Gulf Coast this weekend, the exact location is still yet to be determined. There is considerable spread in the forecast models, with potential landfalls from central Louisiana to Florida's Big Bend region.
    The official forecast for Nate has landfall near Panama City, Florida, on Sunday with winds of 80 mph, which would make Nate a Category 1 hurricane.
    The prospects of another hurricane landfall are troubling, coming so quickly after back-to-back-to-back disasters in Harvey, Irma, and Maria. In fact, September 2017 was deemed the "most active month on record" for tropical systems in the Atlantic basin by the National Hurricane Center.
    After having a named tropical system active in the Atlantic for over 37 consecutive days, the third-longest streak on record, the region finally had a break beginning on Sunday, with no storms. Unfortunately it looks like that break lasted only three days.