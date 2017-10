Story highlights Las Vegas police set to speak to Danley

Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines, US law enforcement source says

Manila, Philippines (CNN) The girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has returned to the United States, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Marilou Danley flew from the Philippines and landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening. She is being accompanied by the FBI in Los Angeles, where Las Vegas police plan to question her, the source said.

Authorities in the US, Philippines and Australia have been involved in the search for Danley, in the hope she might be able to shed some light on what led the 64-year-old to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more

Maria Antoinette Mangrobang, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman, said Danley had left Manila for Los Angeles, where her flight landed around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday local time.

Mangrobang added Danley had arrived in the Philippines from Tokyo on September 25. There has been communication between authorities in the Philippines, the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security, the spokeswoman said.

