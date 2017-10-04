Illinois man could face death penalty in missing Chinese student case

Story highlights Court documents say Christensen killed Zhang during a kidnapping

Her body has not been found, official says

(CNN) The man charged with kidnapping a Chinese student at the University of Illinois may face the death penalty after new charges were filed, accusing him of killing her.

Brendt Christensen, 28, has been charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Yingying Zhang, 26, according to an updated indictment released Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Illinois. Christensen was initially charged with kidnapping Zhang, but the updated indictment claims he kidnapped and "intentionally killed" her.

Yingying Zhang, 26, a Chinese visiting scholar at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, disappeared on June 9.

The complaint alleges Christensen killed Zhang during "the commission of a kidnapping," and that the offense he committed which caused her to die was committed in an "especially heinous, cruel, or depraved manner, in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse," according to court documents.

If convicted of this charge, Christensen could face either life in prison or the death penalty, according to a statement from the office of the US attorney for the central district of Illinois.

Christensen's attorney did not immediately return CNN's calls for comment.

