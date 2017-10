5 things for October 4: Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Facebook & Russia, Spain, Uber

(CNN) Survivors of the Las Vegas shooting will need long-term support. Here's how you can help. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Las Vegas

The one person who may have a clue as to why Stephen Paddock decided to kill 58 people at a country music festival will soon be talking with investigators. Marilou Danley , Paddock's girlfriend, just flew in from the Philippines and landed in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by FBI agents and will be questioned by Las Vegas police.

We've also gotten more details about the shooting itself through police body-cam footage , which captures the rapid staccato of the gunfire. The gunman continuously fired for about 10 minutes . Photos from Paddock's hotel suite at Mandalay Bay were also published, showing guns, ammunition and what appears to be a body on the floor.

2. Puerto Rico

3. Facebook and Russia

4. Spain

5. Uber

3 billion

The number of Yahoo accounts hacked in a 2013 data breach . In other words: Every. Single. One.

Snap, crackle, stopd

Apple put out a fix for the new iOS 11 update after people complained about a crackling sound during phone and FaceTime calls.

Great grandpa

Meet "ICU Grandpa," a retired marketing executive who cradles babies at an Atlanta hospital when their parents can't.

Cold case

It's one of the big mysteries from one of humanity's saddest stories: Who betrayed Anne Frank? An ex-FBI agent's on the case.

Fantasy island

Welcome to Japan's "art island," where cool sculptures dot the landscape and even abandoned buildings can become things of beauty.

"I think they will feel some of what's happening now as intrinsically not what they were taught."

Michelle Obama, saying young people who came of age during her husband's presidency are hearing different messages in the age of Trump

