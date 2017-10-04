5 things for October 4: Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Facebook & Russia, Spain, Uber

(CNN) Survivors of the Las Vegas shooting will need long-term support. Here's how you can help. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Las Vegas

The one person who may have a clue as to why Stephen Paddock decided to kill 58 people at a country music festival will soon be talking with investigators. Marilou Danley, Paddock's girlfriend, just flew in from the Philippines and landed in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by FBI agents and will be questioned by Las Vegas police.

We've also gotten more details about the shooting itself through police body-cam footage, which captures the rapid staccato of the gunfire. The gunman continuously fired for about 10 minutes. Photos from Paddock's hotel suite at Mandalay Bay were also published, showing guns, ammunition and what appears to be a body on the floor.

The stories of how people pulled together to help each other during Sunday night's chaos are starting to emerge. Like the shooting survivor who held a stranger's hand for hours after he died at her side. Or the Iraq war vet who took a stranger's truck to get the wounded to a hospital. We've profiled some of those lost to the shooting. President Trump visits Las Vegas later today.

