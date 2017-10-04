3 US troops killed in ambush in Niger

Story highlights The US military has maintained a small presence in the northwest African country

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has maintained a presence in the Mali-Niger border area

(CNN) Three members of the US Special Operations Forces were killed and two others were wounded in southwest Niger near the Mali-Niger border when a joint US-Nigerien patrol was attacked Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN.

The administration officials added that the two wounded US troops had been evacuated to the capital, Niamey, and would soon be moved to Germany. They were described by the officials as being in a "stable condition."

Niger: Strange mix of US military and migrant hub

The officials cautioned that this was still an early assessment.

The US troops were part of a team advising and assisting local forces when they were attacked.

US Navy Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, a spokesman for US Africa Command, which oversees US operations in the region, told CNN late Wednesday that "a joint US and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger," but said that the military was still "working to confirm details on the incident."

