US forces attacked in Niger

(CNN) US troops were attacked near the Niger-Mali border Wednesday, the US military told CNN.

"We can confirm reports that a joint US and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger," Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, a spokesman for Africa Command, which oversees US troops in the region, told CNN.

"We are working to confirm details on the incident and will have more information as soon as we can confirm facts on the ground," Falvo added.

The US military has maintained a small presence in the northwest African country with small groups of US Special Operations Forces advising local troops as they battle two terrorist groups, the ISIS affiliated Boko Haram and al Qaeda's North African branch, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has maintained a presence in the Mali-Niger border area, despite a multi-year French-led military counterterrorism effort, Operation Barkhane, which began in 2014.

