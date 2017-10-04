Trump has only had a full, permanent Cabinet for 94 days

Story highlights The President's cabinet wasn't complete until Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta was sworn in on April 28

Secretary of Homeland Security has been led by its deputy secretary Elaine Duke since July 31

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has been in office for 258 days. His Cabinet? Not so much.

The President's Cabinet has been at full capacity -- with Senate-approved, permanent appointees -- for only 94 days so far in his term.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was among the first secretaries confirmed into Trump's Cabinet, but there has been frustration between the two. Tillerson re-affirmed his commitment to Trump and to his role as secretary in remarks at the State Department Wednesday after NBC News reported Tillerson had considered leaving his post and called the President a "moron." Tillerson denied Wednesday he had ever considered leaving his post.

Two Cabinet positions are currently filled by temporary heads: The secretary of homeland security has been led by Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke since July 31. And the health and human services secretary slot has been filled by acting Assistant Secretary Don Wright on September 29.

The vacancies came after John Kelly resigned his post as secretary of homeland security to become Trump's chief of staff after Reince Priebus resigned, and Tom Price resigned amid a scandal over taking multiple private flights last week.

