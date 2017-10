Washington (CNN) Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania will not seek reelection at the end of his term, the National Republican Congressional Committee confirmed on Wednesday.

Local Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA first reported the embattled lawmaker would retire after his term, after reports surfaced on Tuesday alleging that the anti-abortion Republican urged a woman he was having an affair with to have an abortion.

"After discussions with my family and staff, I have come to the decision that I will not seek reelection to Congress at the end of my current term," Murphy said in a statement, according to KDKA . "... In the coming weeks I will take personal time to seek help as my family and I continue to work through our personal difficulties and seek healing. I ask you to respect our privacy during this time."

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers said that he looks forward to working with Murphy's eventual successor.

"While I am extremely disappointed in the circumstances surrounding Congressman Murphy's retirement, I remain confident that PA-18 will remain under Republican control next year," Stivers said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the eventual Republican nominee to ensure the district's conservative values are represented in Congress."

