After 'moron' report, Tillerson reaffirms commitment to Trump

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered effusive praise for President Donald Trump's approach to the world on Wednesday after reports of a rift between the President and his chief diplomat.

"President Trump's foreign policy goals break the mold of what people traditionally think is achievable by our country," Tillerson said. "Our job is now to achieve results on behalf of America and we are doing that."

"What we have accomplished, we have accomplished as a team," Tillerson said, adding that he reaffirmed his "commitment to this role."

"He loves this country. He puts Americans and America First. He's smart," Tillerson said in a hastily arranged statement from the State Department. "He demands results wherever he goes and he holds those around him accountable."

Tillerson denied a report that Vice President Mike Pence encouraged him to remain in his post after he wavered on staying.

Read More