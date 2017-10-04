Syrian regime forces enter buffer zone surrounding US base

Story highlights "There was an incursion into the de-confliction zone," coalition spokesman US Army Col. Ryan Dillon said

Russia has alleged that the US military is aiding ISIS

(CNN) Forces aligned with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made an incursion Wednesday into the 55km "de-confliction zone" surrounding the US base located at the At Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria, according to the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS.

"There was an incursion into the de-confliction zone," coalition spokesman US Army Col. Ryan Dillon told CNN, adding that after the pro-regime troops entered the zone, the US-led coalition used the pre-established de-confliction hotline and communicated the incursion to the Russians. Following that communication, the pro-regime forces withdrew.

But the apparent successful use of the de-confliction channel comes amid new accusations by Russia that the US military is aiding ISIS.

The incident comes the same day as the Russian Ministry of Defense said the US was the "the main problem" preventing the defeat of ISIS in Syria," accusing the US military of providing "support and overtures" to ISIS.

The ministry's statement said that ISIS fighters had attacked Syrian regime checkpoints located alongside the highway from Palmyra to Deir Ezzor and that those ISIS fighters launched their attack from the de-confliction zone surrounding At Tanf.

