The OSC probe is the sixth known investigation into travel by Trump's Cabinet members

Washington (CNN) A summer visit that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made to the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team is now under two investigations by federal watchdogs.

The Interior Department's inspector general has added concerns about Zinke's meeting with the new NHL team and use of a private jet from Las Vegas to an investigation it opened Friday looking into the secretary's travel, an IG spokesperson confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

The Office of Special Counsel has also opened a Hatch Act investigation into Zinke's meeting with the hockey team.

Zinke met with players on the hockey team at a hotel across the street from their practice facility June 26, a Golden Knights spokesman said.

The meeting was added to the IG probe at the behest of Democratic Reps. Raul Grijalva and Donald McEachin . Grijalva criticized Zinke's need to hire a chartered plane to return home to Montana following the Nevada meeting as well as the purpose of the meeting itself.

