Senators give update on Russia probe: Live updates

Senators give update on Russia probe: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 11:27 AM ET, Wed October 4, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH LIVE: Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner speak at 12:15 p.m. ETReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH LIVE: Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner speak at 12:15 p.m. ET Content by LendingTreeIndustry experts: Mortgage rates will rise. Refi now. Seriously, now is the time to refinance. 2017 Mortgage Rates as Low as 2.88% (3.04% APR, 15 yr) Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Crush your debt by refinancing to a 15 year fixed loan Paid Partner ContentOnline savings accounts earn you $1000s, here's why Bankrate Ready to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia How to travel (without stress) Furthermore Secrets to living a more passionate life Travel and Leisure Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia