(CNN) Right-wing televangelist and one-time presidential candidate Pat Robertson on Monday linked the Las Vegas massacre to "disrespect" for President Donald Trump and the National Anthem.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'm trying to make sense of this, I'm sure you are. ... Violence in the streets. Why is it happening?" Robertson asked on "The 700 Club" while responding to the massacre . "You know, what I'd like to give you is the fact that we have disrespect for authority. There is profound disrespect of our President all across this nation. They say terrible things about him."

Robertson has spoken highly of Trump as commander in chief, calling him "God's man for this job." In addition to linking violence like the Las Vegas shooting to disrespect for the President, Robertson also cited recent NFL National Anthem protests.

"There's disrespect now for our National Anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system, all the way up and down the line, disrespect," he continued, making reference to NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem as a form of protest against racism and police brutality. Trump has condemned those protests in a series of remarks and tweets.

Robertson concluded by arguing that this "disrespect" had caused America to lose its "controlling authority," and this -- coupled with the absence of "biblical authority" in the US -- has caused "the people (to) run amok."

