(CNN) Right-wing televangelist and one-time presidential candidate Pat Robertson on Monday linked the Las Vegas massacre to "disrespect" for President Donald Trump and the National Anthem.

Robertson concluded by arguing that this "disrespect" had caused America to lose its "controlling authority," and this -- coupled with the absence of "biblical authority" in the US -- has caused "the people (to) run amok."

Authorities have yet to release a motive behind the attack that left at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

The 87-year-old has a long history of controversial comments , even in the wake of national tragedies.

He said feminism was "a socialist, anti-family political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism and become lesbians."

Robertson claimed the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti was caused by the Haitians making "a pact to the devil" and argued that tornadoes across the Midwest in 2012 would not have happened if "enough people were praying."