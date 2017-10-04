Watch House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's town hall on CNN on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is one of the few political leaders in Washington who's been able to make a deal with President Donald Trump, but with several high-profile debates roiling on the Hill, the spotlight is on the California Democrat over how she'll lead members of her own party.

Pelosi also met with Trump and other Democrats about a solution to the announced termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. After the Trump administration said it would allow a six-month window for Congress to on the legislation, Pelosi also reportedly encouraged the President to reassure DACA recipients about their futures, despite the uncertainty surrounding the program.

Pelosi "asked him to tweet this to make clear Dreamers won't be subject to deportation in (the) six-month window," according to one source at the time. While Trump sent that tweet, the future of DACA recipients remains unclear.

