The Senate intelligence panel has also invited Facebook, Twitter and Google to testify

(CNN) Senate intelligence committee chairman Richard Burr said Wednesday that the panel "has more work to do" to determine whether there was collusion between Russian officials and Donald Trump's team during last year's presidential election.

"The committee continues to look into all evidence to see if there was any hint of collusion," Burr said at a Capitol Hill news conference, standing alongside the committee's top Democrat, Mark Warner of Virginia.

Burr said the committee has not yet to find "any hint of collusion" but it is still conducting interviews and reviewing documents. He said the committee has booked 25 additional interviews in the next month.

Burr also said the panel's effort to interview Christopher Steele, the author of a controversial dossier containing explosive allegations about Trump and top members of his campaign, have been unsuccessful and called on Steele to meet with the panel.

"The committee has hit a wall," Burr said.

