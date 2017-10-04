Story highlights Reid was part of a meeting between Menendez and HHS officials about a Medicare dispute

The meeting is part of the bribery case against the New Jersey Democrat

The trial ended its fifth week Wednesday

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Prosecutors do not plan to call former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as a witness in their case against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The trial against Menendez ended its fifth week Wednesday as a former Reid aide testified about a 2012 meeting between Menendez, Reid and other federal officials that is a key part of the bribery case against the New Jersey senator.

Kate Leone, a former Reid aide, told jurors there was "confusion" about the purpose of the meeting. At the same time, there were certain "ground rules" that prohibited Menendez from specifically raising his friend's -- Dr. Salomon Melgen -- ongoing multimillion-dollar dispute with Medicare in the meeting.

Prosecutors have framed the 2012 meeting as an effort by Menendez to advocate on behalf of Melgen, who was facing an $8.9 million repayment demand from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over his billing practice for the eye drug, Lucentis. Prosecutors say Menendez accepted political donations and other perks from Melgen in exchange for the senator's assistance with the dispute -- allegations the two men deny.

Department of Health and Human Services officials "were very clear" that the issue of Melgen's case could not be discussed in the meeting with Reid, Menendez, then-HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and other staffers, and that the conversation instead focused more generally on the underlying health care policy behind the dispute, Leone said.

