Story highlights Obama, Bush 43, Clinton, Bush 41 and Carter will hold a concert for hurricane relief

The event will feature country and rock artists

Washington (CNN) All five living former US presidents will participate in a benefit concert to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Texas later this month, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced today.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will appear at Reed Arena at Texas A&M University on October 21 for the "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" concert.

The event will also feature rock and country musicians including ALABAMA, the Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore, Yolanda Adams, Cassadee Pope and Stephanie Quayle. Country music artist Lee Greenwood will emcee the event.

"The 43rd President and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this 'One America Appeal,' are very grateful to these wonderful performers -- some of them old friends, some of them new -- for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean," President George H.W. Bush said in a statement. "It's important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we're with them for the long haul."

This isn't the first time the former presidents have come together for "The One America Appeal." After Hurricane Harvey struck Texas in September, all five were inspired to join forces and filmed a video urging citizens to help out amid the devastating flooding.

