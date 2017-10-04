Story highlights Feinstein has a long history of advocating for stricter gun control

She said that "for one reason or another," her daughter and neighbors decided not to make the trip

Washington (CNN) Sen. Dianne Feinstein is launching another push to combat gun violence, this time targeting accessories that make it possible to convert a semi-automatic gun to fire rounds rapidly like an automatic weapon.

The California Democrat said her bill, which had 26 Democratic co-sponsors as of Wednesday morning, would ban the sale, transfer, importation, manufacture or possession of bump fire stocks -- also known simply as "bump stocks" -- as well as trigger cranks and other accessories that accelerate a semi-automatic rifle's rate of fire.

Feinstein, who has had a long history of advocating for stricter gun control, also revealed Wednesday that her own daughter was planning to attend the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed at least 58 and more than 500 were wounded earlier this week.

But, Feinstein said, "for one reason or another," her daughter and neighbors decided not to make the trip from San Francisco.

"That's how close it came to me," she said at a news conference introducing her bill. "I just thank God. That's just, it's one of those misses in life. Could happen to any one of us."

