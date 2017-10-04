Story highlights Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker announced last month he wouldn't seek re-election

NBC News reported earlier Wednesday that Rex Tillerson had called Trump a 'moron'

Washington (CNN) Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker said Wednesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly "help separate our country from chaos."

"I think Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis, and Chief of Staff Kelly are those people that help separate our country from chaos, and I support them very much," the Republican chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee told reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

When asked about the relationship between President Donald Trump and Tillerson, which is reportedly on thin ice , Corker suggested that the secretary of state doesn't have the support he needs from the President.

"I mean, look, I see what's happening here," Corker said. "I deal with people throughout the administration and (Tillerson), from my perspective, is in an incredibly frustrating place, where, as I watch, OK, and I can watch very closely on many occasions, I mean you know, he ends up being not being supported in the way I would hope a secretary of state would be supported, that's just from my vantage point."

