After Vegas, this bill should never become law

Wayne Pacelle is president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States, the nation's largest animal protection organization. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) If there was ever a congressional act worthy of our outrage, it's the Sportsmen's Heritage and Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Act, which, despite its misleading name, has the potential to put even more Americans at risk of gun violence and to promote reckless killing of rare species of wildlife.

While Speaker Paul Ryan announced in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting spree that there's no vote scheduled on the bill, the NRA and other gun industry backers are sure to push for final action once other news pushes the latest mass shooting out of the headlines. The NRA's strategy in advancing its agenda depends on the public's not being able to sustain its outrage over the group's wish list of reckless policy proposals.

Wayne Pacelle

Just ask yourself: What aspect of our hunting "heritage" would be preserved by removing restrictions on the sale of firearm silencers -- a tool of wildlife poachers and other criminals who want to muffle or otherwise cloak their handiwork? What recreational enhancement would be achieved by removing controls on armor-piercing bullets, which can penetrate life-saving police vests and put our law enforcement officers in the crosshairs?

If the SHARE Act ever passes, the big winners will be the gun and ammunition makers, who will make a bundle from selling new gadgets and ammunition. And then there are the trophy hunters, who will have enhanced opportunities to kill wolves, bears, bison and other species, even in some cases on National Park Service lands.

Ironically, the NRA and other boosters of the SHARE Act, passed just two weeks ago by the House Natural Resources Committee , claim that federal officials are restricting hunting on public lands. That's false on its face, and even if it were true, this bill wouldn't fix it.