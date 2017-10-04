Catalonia crisis: Outside groups need to step in before it's too late

Story highlights Gloria P. Viñolas: On Sunday, we witnessed a violent response to the Catalan referendum

But it can serve as a lesson for the world in protecting democracy and human rights, writes Viñolas

Gloria P. Viñolas is an international journalist and a guest lecturer of journalism and international relations at Ramon Llull University. Her work has appeared in publications including El Pais, Forbes, and Spanish media outlets.

(CNN) The violence we witnessed following Catalonia's referendum vote this weekend was terrifying, but it can and should be a lesson for the world about the importance of upholding the spirit of democracy and the protection of human rights.

As one of 17 Spanish "autonomous communities," or regional governments, Catalonia maintains limited authority on matters such as health and education. However, some of the larger economic and fiscal issues, affecting infrastructure and security, remain in the hands of the Spanish government.

Gloria Vinolas

Though Catalans have wanted to engage in a dialogue around the distribution of powers for some time now, the Spanish government has refused. Most recently, Spain's Constitutional Court suspended Catalonia's referendum law, holding that an independence vote would only be legal following an amendment of the Spanish Constitution -- an option that has no support from the ruling parties in Madrid.

Of course, that didn't stop Sunday's vote or the violence that ensued. The Spanish government, which denies the legitimacy of the vote and the right of the Catalan people to self-determination, deemed the referendum illegal and deployed thousands of policemen in an effort to prevent the vote. According to the Catalan government, almost 900 people were injured as police raided over 300 polling stations.

Given Madrid's likelihood to adopt coercive measures thus far and Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's statement that he would declare independence in the coming days, the conflict may very well escalate.

Read More