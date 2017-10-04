So you've hosted a world expo. Congratulations. Now what? Planning for the party is one thing, but a tougher job awaits once the guests have left.
World expositions are some of the greatest events on earth. They showcase the best of mankind's ingenuity, debut innovations, and with national pavilions, give each country a chance to showcase their culture.
Cementing the legacy of a world expo is a tricky feat, however. Get it wrong and a city can wake up despondent, with an empty wallet and a few architectural regrets. Get it right, however, and you can help justify the huge expenditure of your expo, galvanize communities, and show the world your forward-thinking image wasn't just a passing fad.
In short, the stakes are high.