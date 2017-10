World Fair, Paris, 1889

Aligning with the 100th anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, 1889's world fair claimed to have had 32 million visitors and over 60,000 exhibitors. Artists including Gauguin and Munch visited, along with Nikola Tesla, and Heineken won the Grand Prize (yes, the beer brewer). It also bequeathed to the city its most famous landmark, the Eiffel Tower. The design was initially much-maligned , but the city warmed to it upon completion. Visitors had to climb stairs up to the second viewing platform, while the top was reserved for construction personnel only.The 1,063-feet tower has well outliving its intended 20-year lifespan -- in part due to the radio and telecoms experiments it went on to host. Trains used on a gauge railway around the expo were used on subsequent lines, and an elaborate Pierre Henri Picq-designed building was transported over 4,000 miles to Fort-de-France, Martinique, where it saw a new lease of life as the Schoelcher Library