Dozens dead as plague outbreak menaces Madagascar

Johannesburg (CNN) An unusually widespread outbreak of the plague is menacing Madagascar.

At least 24 people have died and more than 130 have been infected with plague across the country, according to the World Health Organization.

Plague is endemic to the country, but "contrary to past outbreaks, this one is affecting larger urban areas and ports, which increases the risk of person-to-person transmission," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.

Among the reported cases, almost 60 were the more common bubonic plague, including seven deaths. More than 70 -- including 17 deaths -- are suspected to be pneumonic plague, which is more severe.

Ten cities were reporting pneumonic cases as of September 30, including the capital, Antananarivo, increasing chances of the disease spreading.

