(CNN) US soccer star Alex Morgan has apologized for her actions that led her to being kicked out from a Disney World park in Florida on Sunday.

Morgan, who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League, posted Wednesday on Twitter that she "will learn from this" and will "make sure it does not happen again."

I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2017

Orlando City SC provided to CNN a statement saying it is "aware of a situation" that occurred at Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park earlier this week and is awaiting official communication from Disney or the Orange County Police Department.

"The club will address the matter internally when there is a full understanding of what occurred," the statement said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel , an incident report filed by police said Epcot managers called deputies concerning several people who were "impaired and verbally aggressive" and "very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests."

Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big. A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

