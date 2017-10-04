London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May's attempt to relaunch her faltering premiership was badly derailed Wednesday when a keynote speech was marred by an interruption from a prankster, a prolonged coughing fit and finally the disintegration of the stage set behind her.

An often excruciating speech was punctuated by coughs, splutters and brief interludes to sip water. May was left fighting to finish, barely audible, in front of a packed hall full of delegates at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

Hi @BorisJohnson , I gave Theresa her P45 just like you asked. pic.twitter.com/gzW0UluDMv

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds up a throat sweet given to her by Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond .

While May managed to shrug off the incident as Brodkin was led away by security, she was unable to recover from coughing fits that plagued.

To compound her misery, part of the stage furniture began to fall down as she continued to struggle on. Two letters fell from the slogan which was behind May which had read: "Building a country that works for everyone," until the 'F' in 'for' and the final 'E' in 'everyone' dropped to the ground.

An 'F' falls off the backdrop as British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her keynote speech.

Delegates rose from the floor to cheer in encouragement, while her finance minister, Phillip Hammond, came to the stage to offer a cough lozenge.

For May, the timing was particularly cruel, amid continued speculation over her leadership in the aftermath of a poor result in a general election she called for June.

She was fiercely criticized for calling the snap election and used the speech to apologize for a campaign which she labeled as "too scripted, too presidential."

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd (C) listens to the speech by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.

"We did not get the victory we wanted because our national campaign fell short. It was too scripted, too presidential, and it allowed the Labour party to paint us as the party of continuity when the public wanted to hear a message of change," shes said.

"I hold my hands up for that. I take responsibility. I led the campaign, and I am sorry."