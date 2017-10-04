Aung San Suu Kyi to be stripped of Oxford honor

(CNN) Aung San Suu Kyi is to be stripped of the Freedom of Oxford by the city's council for her response to the Rohingya crisis.

Myanmar's de facto leader was bestowed with the honorary title in 1997 in recognition of her long struggle for democracy and her ties to Oxford where she studied.

City councilors considered a cross-party motion to withdraw the honor on Monday night and concluded that that it was "no longer appropriate" for her to hold it.

The council said that it had written to Suu Kyi and asked her to "do whatever she can to stop the ethnic cleansing in her country" but had not received a response.

Over the years, Suu Kyi has often spoken of the warmth and kindness she received during her time in Britain.

Read More