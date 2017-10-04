Story highlights Tour was ended early

Tyler said it wasn't a heart attack or seizure

(CNN) Steven Tyler says it broke his heart that his health issues caused Aerosmith to abandon its tour but he insists his heart is not actually broken.

"I give you all an a+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure ((unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead))," he wrote.

The band announced last month that it had to cancel the remaining four dates of its South American leg of the Aero-Vederci tour due to frontman Tyler's "unexpected medical issues."

Tyler said at the time that it was not "a life threatening condition."

