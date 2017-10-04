(CNN) An emotional Celine Dion returned to the stage in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, two days after the city and the country were rocked by the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The singer, who has had two long-running residencies in Vegas, the first in 2003, told the crowd proceeds from the night would go to the victims of Sunday's shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and their families.

"Tonight is very different," Dion said ahead of her show, according to videos taken by fans . "After Sunday night's incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question. For you, it's, 'Do we still go to Celine's show on Tuesday night, only two days after the nightmare?' For me, it's, 'Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show only two days after the nightmare?' These are difficult questions."

Dion said she ultimately decided to go on with her performances "to show love and support for those who are affected."

"On Sunday, we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls and so many are still suffering. But tonight, we are going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss," she said. "They are going to need a lot of love, a ton of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid."

