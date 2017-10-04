CNN 10 - October 5, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 5, 2017

An update on the investigation into a mass shooting in Las Vegas is our first story today. That's followed by a look at a historic outbreak of cholera in Yemen. Then, we're reporting on a tool that aims to determine whether someone is lying by examining their eyes. And we're traveling to a facility whose mission is to keep perfect time.

TRANSCRIPT

