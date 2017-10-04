(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Las Vegas massacre
-- He was "just a guy." Nothing stood out about Stephen Paddock, the man responsible for shooting almost 600 people, as police try to put the pieces together to uncover a possible motive behind the meticulously planned attack.
-- In the last year, Paddock purchased 33 firearms. The shooter also allegedly urged his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, to leave the US to avoid her interfering with his plans, one of her sisters said. Danley arrived back in the country last night and is being questioned by police today.
-- President Trump visited with local politicians, first responders and survivors of the shooting.
-- We continue to learn about the people who lost their lives and the survivors who watched loved ones die in this senseless tragedy.
Politics
-- There is still work to be to done to find "any hint of collusion" between Trump's campaign team and Russian officials, Senate intel committee leaders said at a news conference. They also warned about ongoing efforts to interfere that must be addressed ahead of elections later this year and in 2018.
-- Tensions between Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are high after reports that Tillerson called the President a "moron." Tillerson responded by holding a news conference where he reaffirmed his commitment to Trump and to his role as the nation's top diplomat.
In other news
-- A tropical depression is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate later today and could reach the Gulf Coast this weekend.
-- Syria regime forces entered a buffer zone surrounding a US base, which prompted the use of a pre-established de-confliction hotline to communicate the incursion with Russians. The apparent successful use of the channel comes amid new accusations by Russia that the US military is aiding ISIS.
-- The de facto leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, will be stripped of an Oxford honor because of her response to the Rohingya crisis.
-- British Prime Minister Theresa May had nightmare of a time giving a speech during which she was pranked, suffered a coughing fit and saw her stage set fail behind her.
-- The Nobel Prize for chemistry was awarded to three scientists for their work in developing methods of visualizing biomolecules.
-- Some cities will do anything to host Amazon's second headquarters, like sending a 21-foot cactus to CEO Jeff Bezos.
-- The Monopoly man photobombed former Equifax CEO Smith at a Senate hearing.
