The man saving Kenya's critically endangered sea turtles

Sea turtles caught by fishermen were previously used for meat and their oil extracted for medicinal purposes.

(CNN) Fikiri Kiponda's path from accountant to marine conservationist was sparked by a chance encounter.

After securing his dream job, Kiponda decided he wanted more. He wasn't quite sure what he was looking for until he stumbled across some turtle hatchlings.

"I didn't know it was turtles," he told CNN. "Fortunately enough I got the right person to ask, I got motivated and I wanted to learn more about them."

That person was Nkindi, a staff member at the Watamu Conservation Project who later invited him to volunteer on the project.

He later left his accounting job and fully immersed himself into the world of sea turtles. Now, he runs Watamu and spends his time nursing critically endangered sea turtles back to health.