The rise of parasite architecture

By Andrea Lo, CNN

Updated 6:43 PM ET, Tue October 3, 2017

Studio by Fernando AbellanasThis secret workspace hangs off a highway in Valencia, Spain.
Studio by Fernando AbellanasDespite not having legally purchased the right to build there, Abellanas says that the authorities haven't contacted him about his site.
Studio by Fernando AbellanasThe project, he says, is a reflection of the lack of space in cities.
Homeless shelters by James FurzerThese parasitic pods were designed for homeless individuals.
Homeless shelters by James FurzerFurzer says his designs are a response to "hostile architecture" in cities -- a controversial type of design intended to prohibit people from using public spaces in certain unsanctioned ways i.e. to sleep on a park bench.
LightHouse by All(Zone)Through its use of light materials, this structure provides an escape from the punishing heat of Bangkok.
LightHouse by All(Zone)The design is suitable for use in tropical metropolises, All(Zone) says.
Detached by Panos Dragonas & Varvara ChristopoulouThis hut designed by two Greek architects attaches to rooftops.
Detached by Panos Dragonas & Varvara ChristopoulouCovering just 97 square feet (9 square meters), it is envisioned as an hideaway in the heart of Athens, as these renderings show.
3Box by Stephane Malka ArchitectureThese glass, steel and wooden structures are designed to fill spaces between buildings in prime areas of Paris.
3Box by Stephane Malka ArchitectureThey provide much-needed affordable inner-city housing in the French capital.
Manifest Destiny! by Mark Reigelman & Jenny ChapmanAttached to a downtown San Francisco hotel, this structure is an imaginative use of urban space.
Manifest Destiny! by Mark Reigelman & Jenny ChapmanFitted in 2012, the structure looks like a bird house and comes with a solar-panelled roof.
Havre 77 by Francisco Pardo ArchitectoThis structure in Mexico City is attached to a 19th-century home.
Havre 77 by Francisco Pardo ArchitectoThe parasitic architecture project turned a deteriorating building into office space, two restaurants and a co-working facility.
Rucksack House by Stefan EberstadtThis extension can be attached to any home, and has been installed in Leipzig, Cologne and Bamberg in Germany.
Shoreditch Rooms by Archer ArchitectsA three-story building is added to the roof of a derelict former London pub.
Excrescent Utopia by Milo Ayden De LucaHere's a really imaginative idea: attaching parasitic structures to lamp posts in London.
192 Shoreham Street by Project OrangeThis parasitic property in Sheffield, England, saw a Victorian-era industrial building transformed into a vibrant space. The extension houses a double-height restaurant and bar, plus office units.
Designers around the world are creating "parasite architecture" in response to urban pressures in cities.