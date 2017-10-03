Empire State Building goes dark as vigils held for Vegas shooting victims

(CNN) Vigils are being held across the US for victims of Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

National and international landmarks went dark as a show of respect to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Tonight in solidarity the Eiffel Tower at @ParisVegas is dark and @HighRollerVegas is lit red, white and blue. Tonight we stand #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/PZ5Dutwzbt — CaesarsEntertainment (@CaesarsEnt) October 3, 2017

Much of the Las Vegas Strip, where the shooting occurred, went dark Monday night, as did New York's Empire State Building.

Tonight our lights darken for the victims & those affected by the Las Vegas attack, w/an orange halo effect shining a light on gun violence. pic.twitter.com/96gpsrQDaD — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) October 2, 2017

"Tonight our lights darken for the victims and those affected by the Las Vegas attack," the New York landmark said on Twitter , adding that an orange halo would be displayed to "(shine) a light on gun violence."

Tonight the spire of One World Trade Center is lit with a single orange band to honor the victims of gun violence in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/nJndObGAPT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 2, 2017

The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris are switched off in tribute to the victims of the attacks in Las Vegas and Marseille pic.twitter.com/SYWaTwgWbn — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 2, 2017