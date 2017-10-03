Story highlights A woman injured by gunfire said a good Samaritan wrapped her knee with a belt

The good Samaritan carried her on his shoulder to a taxi, the victim says

(CNN) Addison Short and a friend tried to run for safety when they heard the pop of gunfire during Jason Aldean's performance Sunday night. But Short's knee buckled. "I just got shot, I can't run," she cried out.

The shooter firing from the window of a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip had shot her in the leg. It hurt. Blood gushed from the wound.

"You go, just go get somewhere safe," Short told her friend, who escaped the bullets raining down from a shooter authorities identified as Stephen Paddock , 64.

From her hospital bed on Monday, Short recalled how she was wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history -- and rescued. A good Samaritan wrapped her leg in a tourniquet and whisked her out of harm's way, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC 360."

Read More