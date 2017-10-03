Las Vegas shooter may have tweaked his guns to fire like automatic weapons

Story highlights Expert says it's hard to tell what type of weapons were used from gunshot sounds in videos

Shooter may have used legally available tools to convert his rifles

(CNN) We know that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock assembled a small arsenal in room 32135 of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where investigators found 23 weapons, including multiple rifles and a handgun.

What kinds of guns were they? Authorities haven't told us yet.

But the sounds of gunfire from videos of the attacks offer a clue.

What automatic fire sounds like

It's obvious that the gunfire is automatic fire, retired ATF special agent Sam Rabadi told CNN's "New Day" after anchor Alisyn Camerota played a short video of the shooting. She said experts who analyzed it said you can hear 90 gunshots in just 10 seconds.

