GoFundMe for Las Vegas victims passes $3 million

(CNN) A GoFundMe account raising funds for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas had collected more than $3.2 million as of midday Tuesday, less than 48 hours after the devastating rampage.

The GoFundMe page was created by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission chair from Las Vegas, who started the fund-raiser off with a donation of $10,000.

"We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County's only level-one trauma center," the page said. "Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​."

The donations have poured in since then, led by $400,000 from Stephen J. Cloobeck and $50,000 each from the NFL's Oakland Raiders and the NFL Foundation.

Several musicians and celebrities also donated to the cause, including Florida Georgia Line, Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and The Chainsmokers, according to the GoFundMe list of donors.

