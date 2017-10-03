Breaking News

How to help Las Vegas shooting victims

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 11:11 AM ET, Tue October 3, 2017

A survivor cries after a mass shooting at a country music festival Sunday in Las Vegas.
(CNN)There are several ways you can donate to victims of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas, where at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a country music festival.

Steve Sisolak, Chair of the Clark County Commission, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families. It had collected more than $3 million as of Tuesday morning.
Also, all funds received through the National Compassion Fund will be distributed directly to victims to support their immediate and long-term needs.
Officials in Las Vegas say there has been an overwhelming turnout for blood donations -- some donors waited in line for more than 6 hours -- and no more blood is needed right now.
    Those looking for information about loved ones still missing in the Las Vegas area can call 1-800-536-9488.
    If you live in the Las Vegas area, you can volunteer transportation and other help to victims through this Facebook page.