5 things for October 3: Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Facebook, Wells Fargo, Tom Petty

1. Las Vegas shooting

We now know who's responsible for the massacre in Las Vegas and how it happened . But we may never get an answer to the most pressing question: why. Why would a 64-year-old retired accountant, with no history of violence, hole up in a casino hotel room and fire off round after round on innocent concertgoers? The carnage is almost unspeakable -- at least 59 dead and more than 500 injured. It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history

The shooter, Stephen Paddock , had amassed an arsenal of 42 firearms . Twenty-three weapons, including a handgun and multiple rifles, were found in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Another 19 firearms were found in his home in nearby Mesquite, Nevada. Material used to make explosives were found in his car. Authorities still think he acted alone. His brother told reporters this was totally out of character for Paddock

And now, we're learning about the victims: people like Sonny Melton, 29, a registered nurse from Tennessee, whose wife said he saved her life before he was shot, and Rachael Parker, 33, a records tech for a police department in California. Read more here about those lost too soon . Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel got emotional talking the tragedy in his hometown and what can be done about gun violence , and Hillary Clinton tweeted, "Our grief isn't enough."

2. Puerto Rico

3. Facebook and Russia

4. Wells Fargo

5. Tom Petty

Rock 'n' roll lovers hearts are broken at the news of the death of Tom Petty . The lead singer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers died after suffering cardiac arrest. Petty, 66, and his band have been a rock radio staple , with a string of hits spanning the decades, including "Free Fallin'," "American Girl," "I Won't Back Down" and "Don't Come Around Here No More." He was also part of the '80s supergroup The Traveling Wilburys. Petty's final performance was last week at the Hollywood Bowl.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

2.5 million

That's how many more Americans that were affected by the massive Equifax data breach than originally thought. That brings the total number to 145.5 million people.

