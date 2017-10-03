Breaking News

New Day, weekdays 6-9am ET

Las Vegas survivor describes guilt: 'Did I do enough?'

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 11:56 AM ET, Tue October 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Las Vegas survivor: Why do I get to live?
Las Vegas survivor: Why do I get to live?

    JUST WATCHED

    Las Vegas survivor: Why do I get to live?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Las Vegas survivor: Why do I get to live? 02:18

(CNN)A survivor of Sunday's Las Vegas massacre says he feels abashed about leaving the music festival unscathed while at least 59 others lost their lives around him in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

"I'm actually feeling a little bit guilty now," an emotional Brian Claypool said Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" after seeing footage from the attack.
"I've avoided seeing the victims and seeing pictures of people that were killed, and I was there. They're a lot younger than me and they don't get to go home. I get to go home today, back to LA to see my daughter, and they don't."
When bullets rained down on Las Vegas
When bullets rained down on Las Vegas
He told anchor Chris Cuomo, "I've heard heroic acts and I'm now processing, 'Did I do enough?' I'm going through some guilt now. Did I help enough people?'"
    Claypool, a defense attorney who was in a VIP section at the festival, explained that during the attack he was ushered into "a little room" where he found five or six young women in a corner crying.
    Read More
    He said he hoped he had done enough to keep them calm and had even found himself subconsciously standing in front of them protectively.
    Claypool concluded, "I want you to know and your audience to know how beautiful those people were at that festival."

    Watch New Day weekdays at 6am-9am ET. For the latest on New Day click here