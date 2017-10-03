Story highlights Sugarpova profits for the rest of the year will go to Monica Puig's fund

(CNN) Profits from Sugarpova -- the candy and chocolate company run by Maria Sharapova -- for the next three months will go to a relief fund for Puerto Rico that was set up by the Russian's fellow tennis player, Monica Puig, following Hurricane Maria.

Sharapova, 30, faced Puig in an exhibition in San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital, last December as she was serving a 15-month suspension from the pro tour for testing positive for meldonium.

The five-time grand slam winner said in a Facebook post Monday that she "fell in love with the island, the people and the culture" during that visit.

"From a distance, it is incredibly devastating to see how much the island and people are suffering," said Sharapova, who, according to Forbes, earned $21.9 million overall in 2016 despite not playing for most of the tennis season because of the ban.

"I have been following all the amazing and heartfelt work Monica has been doing for the island and I will continue to support her fund raising efforts.