Washington (CNN) The VA's inspector general is reviewing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's July business trip to London and Denmark, which included meetings with Danish and UK officials as well as a stop at Wimbledon.

It's now the fifth investigation into a member of the Trump administration's travel by a department inspector general.

Shulkin joins Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and recently resigned Heath and Human Services Secretary Tom Price under scrutiny for the use of private planes, first class travel, military air or flights for possible personal reasons.

Michael Nacincik, spokesman for the VA inspector general's office, told CNN he could not specify who requested the investigation, nor whether the inspector general's office was investigating any other travel by the secretary.

News of Shulkin's July trip abroad, which included a Thames River cruise, was first reported by The Washington Post last week.

