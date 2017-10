US to ask Cuba to slash Washington diplomatic staff

Story highlights The reductions are just the latest step in the rapidly unraveling US-Cuban relations

There was no immediate response from the Cuban government

(CNN) The US is expected to ask Cuba to slash its diplomatic staff in Washington by two-thirds to match staff reductions at the US Embassy in Havana after the US ordered home non-essential diplomats and families following mysterious attacks on personnel there, two US officials told CNN.

The reductions are just the latest step in the rapidly unraveling US-Cuban relations that were restored in 2015 by former President Barack Obama. McClatchy first reported the decision.

There was no immediate response from the Cuban government, which has denied any role in the incidents that have sickened at least 21 US diplomats and family members stationed in Cuba.

For months, starting late last year, US diplomats in Havana complained of incidents, often late at night in their homes or hotel rooms, that left them feeling ill.

Often the sudden wave of nausea, dizziness and headaches were accompanied by strange sounds the diplomats compared to loud insects or metal dragging across the floor.

